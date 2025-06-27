



The jet will provide unprecedented autonomy and operational flexibility to India





by Sourabh Joshi





Despite delays in production and widespread criticism about delay in delivery of TEJAS which was supposed to be mere replacement of aging Soviet fighters of Indian Airforce, recent picture of TEJAS (LSP-18) older test aircraft with dual rack pylon is going round on media capturing imagination of defence enthusiasts, full realisation that TEJAS will be packed with much more serious capabilities to

serve the nation is yet to sink in.





India’s indigenously developed TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) has undergone a significant transformation. With the upcoming MK-1A variant, the TEJAS is poised to evolve from a capable multi-role fighter into a formidable air combat platform—thanks to a combination of indigenous innovation and strategic technological integration.





The Upgrade Arsenal: What Makes TEJAS MK-1A A Beast





The TEJAS MK-1A is not just an upgrade in name; it’s a giant leap in capability:



