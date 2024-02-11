



Six NLFT extremists surrender in Tripura, depositing arms and ammunition including Chinese rifles. The group had been active in Bangladesh and joined the NLFT outfit between 2017 and 2022. So far, 36 active NLFT members have surrendered to Tripura Police and security forces. Till now, 36 active members of NLFT Surrendered before Tripura Police and security forces.





On Friday they deposited arms and ammunition including two Chinese rifles.





A senior police official who does not want to be named said, “Six NLFT extremists surrendered to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, Krishnendu Chakravertty in Agartala and deposited some arms and ammunition. The militants deposited two Chinese rifles, one country made Sten gun, six live rounds 70 mm ammunition, two Chinese grenades and many other ammunition".





The ultras also deposited some extortion notice books, Bangladesh taka 1,000.





“The group of six having been cornered and getting motivated, renounced the path of bloodshed and made a choice of peace. This group of NLFT has been operationally very active across the fence in Bangladesh. They joined the NLFT outfit in between 2017 and 2022,” an official statement said.





So far, 36 active members of NLFT Surrendered before Tripura Police and security forces in the recent past.





The statement said, “It will surely further pave the way for remaining fractions of NLFT to make a beeline for peace abjuring violence. It is a committed effort by Tripura Police for ensuring the goal of law and order and development.”





The surrendered NLFT militants are Jatindra Tripura, Mokhiram Tripura, Pradip Tripura, Romawia Reang, Johanjoy Reang and Mani Charan Tripura.





