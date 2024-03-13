



New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has taken a significant step in enhancing its operational capabilities with the signing of a contract for the acquisition of nine Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) MK-III, along with Operational Role Equipment, Engineering Support Package (ESP), and Performance Based Logistics (PBL) from HAL Bangalore. The contract, valued at ₹4079.78 Cr, includes an Indigenous Content (IC) of 61.07% and falls under the Buy (Indian – IDDM) Category.





The ALH MK-III helicopters, weighing 5,500 kg All-Up-Weight (AUW) each, are equipped with state-of-the-art features, surpassing currently operated airborne platforms. These twin-engine helicopters possess the capability to undertake Maritime Security Missions from airfields as well as platforms afloat.





Their deployment will significantly augment the ICG’s ability to ensure the safety and protection of artificial islands, offshore terminals, fishermen, preservation of marine environments, enforcement of maritime laws, and safety of life and property at sea. Additionally, they will be instrumental in Anti-Piracy and Visit Board Search & Seize (VBSS) operations.





The acquisition aligns closely with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, emphasizing the indigenization of numerous critical components. This move underscores India’s commitment to self-reliance and the development of indigenous capabilities in defence manufacturing.





(With Agency Inputs)







