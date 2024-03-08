



Islamabad: Two police officers were killed in a firing incident in Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Thursday, according to ARY News.





According to the police authorities, the victims, identified as Hafeezullah and Zarm Khan, were on duty when the incident occurred.





Zarm Khan, critically injured in the firing, was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, while, the other police officer died on the spot.





However, the reason behind the killing is yet to be known.





The law and order situation in Pakistan continues to remain deteriorated.





The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the police successfully prevented an attempted attack on Central Jail Adiala, detaining three terrorists on Thursday night, reported Dawn.





"Along with heavy weapons and ammunition, police officials claim to have found them among the terrorists who were captured and later relocated to sites that are not publicly known," police officials stated."Authorities intercepted a potential assault on Central Jail Adiala, detaining three terrorists who belong to Afghanistan," shared a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi police, as per Dawn.





The apprehended suspects, reportedly of Afghan origin, were found in possession of a cache of heavy weapons and ammunition.





Meanwhile on Wednesday, a firing incident was reported in which an officer appointed on the security of polio workers was injured in Quetta.





The early reports stated that an on-duty police was hurt in a firing incident that happened close to Eastern Bypass School.





In the meantime, the wounded party was sent to the closest hospital for emergency care.





