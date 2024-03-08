



New Delhi: Marking a significant step in bolstering bilateral cooperation between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the United States Coast Guard (USCG), the USCG Ship Bertholf reached Port Blair on March 7, 2024, for joint exercise with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the Defence Ministry informed on Thursday.





Codenamed "Sea Defenders-2024," the joint exercise is scheduled to take place on March 9-10, 2024, off the coast of Port Blair, the official release said.





The exercise will simulate scenarios relevant to maritime piracy and asymmetric threats, including simulated drone attacks on commercial merchant traffic, joint maritime search and rescue operations, major firefighting, marine pollution response, and counter-drug interdiction exercises. Additionally, a simulated medical evacuation will be conducted to enhance readiness in emergency situations, it added.





The Legend-class United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Bertholf is equipped with advanced technology and weaponry, including a helicopter landing pad, state-of-the-art sensors and communication equipment. The ship serves the operational function for complex law enforcement, defence, and national security missions, reflecting the USCG's commitment to maritime safety and security. Its visit to India, travelling more than 16000 nautical miles from Alameda, California, reflects a shared commitment to upholding maritime norms and promoting a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region, it also said.





This exercise underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing maritime challenges. It reaffirms the longstanding partnership between the Indian Coast Guard and the United States Coast Guard, which is an important component of the strategic partnership between the two countries.





The Indian Coast Guard has extensive interactions with the United States Coast Guard, particularly in the field of training, exercises and cooperative measures. High-level interaction between the two maritime agencies has been a regular feature of maintaining professional relationships.





Earlier, on September 22, USCG Ship Midgett visited Chennai, the press release added.





(With Agency Inputs)







