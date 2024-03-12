



Washington: Following a pivotal meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, the American Jewish Community has emphasised the significance of India's support for the West Asian country during the current challenging times.





Jason Isaacson, Chief Policy and Political Affairs Officer of the American Jewish Community Isaacson highlighted the enduring partnership between the two countries spanning over 30 years, as a crucial alliance for both nations. He underscored the trust and genuine friendship that have developed, benefiting not only the governments but also the people and businesses of both countries.





Doval called on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Monday and discussed the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.





"The visit by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team at a very challenging time for the state of Israel and for security in the region is of great significance," said Isaacson in an interview with ANI.





"India is a trusted, true partner of Israel. The relationship that has grown over the last more than 30 years is of enormous importance to both governments, both peoples, to businesses in both countries, and holds the promise of even greater achievements in years to come," he added.





Speaking about the current security climate in Israel, Isaacson acknowledged the terrorism threats faced by the nation. He stressed the importance of India's empathy, considering its own experiences in dealing with terrorism on its borders.





"But at this very difficult time for Israel as it confronts terrorism, hearing from a true partner that itself has confronted terrorism on its borders, knows the preciousness of every human life and the need to be vigilant in protecting its citizens against the incursion of hostile ideologies and hostile forces," Isaacson said.





Expressing his solidarity, Isaacson said that understanding the preciousness of every human life and the necessity to safeguard citizens against hostile ideologies is a shared commitment.





"That level of empathy that India can express to Israel from a position of friendship, genuine friendship, would be of enormous importance to the government of Israel as it faces decisions on how to proceed to assure the safety of its citizens after the horrific, barbaric attacks by Hamas on October 7," he further said.





Isaacson noted that Israel is "still reeling" from the horrific attacks by Hamas on October 7, seeks peace with its Palestinian neighbours while addressing the ongoing terrorist threat. Isaacson underscored that India's advice, friendship, and support would hold "great significance" for Israel and to the people of United States, who are concerned about stability and peace in West Asia.





The meeting held between Doval and Netanyahu yesterday focused on efforts to release hostages and provide humanitarian assistance.





"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and updated him on recent developments in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. The sides also discussed the effort to release the hostages and the issue of humanitarian assistance," said the Israeli PM office in a post on X yesterday.





The Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Advisor and the Indian Ambassador to Israel also participated in yesterday's meeting, according to a statement by the Israeli PMO.





