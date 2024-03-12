



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, on Tuesday warmly welcomed and bid farewell to the outgoing UK High Commissioner, Alex Ellis, while thanking him for strengthening bilateral relationship with India.





EAM Jaishankar expressed his gratitude for the dedicated service and contributions made by the outgoing UK High Commissioner during his tenure in India.





"Glad to receive UK High Commissioner @AlexWEllis on his farewell call. Thank him for strengthening our bilateral relationship," said EAM Jaishankar in a post on X.





Alex Ellis was appointed as the British High Commissioner to India in 2021.





On February 11, 2021, Ellis presented his credentials to the then President Ram Nath Kovind, in a virtual ceremony, who accepted him as theUK's High Commissioner to India.





Previously, Alex worked as Deputy National Security Adviser for the Integrated Review on foreign and security policy. He was also Director General in the Department for Exiting the EU for three years, according to UK government.





Alex has extensive experience in security issues, EU and strategy, including DExEU Director General responsible for the UK-EU security partnership, international agreements with the UK's closest partners and domestic and EU engagement on Brexit.





He also served as British Ambassador to Brazil, (2013 - 2017) and Portugal (2007-10) and also as Director of Strategy in the Foreign Office responsible for developing new tools for improving FCO and government policy.





He was member of the cabinet of the President of the European Commission, with responsibility for energy, climate change, competition, development, trade and strategy; and before that in the UK Representation to the EU working on the negotiations to establish the euro, the seven-year budget, and then institutional issues including the Treaty of Nice.





Alex has worked in the British Embassy in Madrid and started his civil service career as part of the team supporting the transition to multi party democracy in South Africa, following the release of Nelson Mandela.





Prior to this Alex was a teacher, including in India. He sings in a choir and loves music, theatre and most sports, especially cricket.





