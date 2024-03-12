



New Delhi: External Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held discussions with Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Aleinik on bilateral ties including development partnership in the field of defence.





The meeting, held in New Delhi, saw both leaders delving into various facets encompassing political, trade, and economic dimensions.





Both the leaders took stock of the cooperation between India and Belarus.





" A good meeting with Foreign Minister and Special Envoy for relations with India, Sergei Aleinik of Belarus. Took stock of our bilateral political, trade and economic ties. Exchanged views on development partnership, defence, S&T and education," stated Minister Jaishankar in a post on X.





"Also discussed the regional situation and cooperation in NAM, SCO and UN," Jaishankar added.





The leaders also exchanged views on the regional dynamics and cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and the United Nations (UN).





Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived in Delhi to hold meetings with prominent leaders and ministers and discuss India-Belarus bilateral ties.





The visit, scheduled from March 11 to 13, aims to strengthen the bilateral ties between Belarus and India.





Minister Aleinik's departure is scheduled for Wednesday night, marking the conclusion of his brief yet pivotal diplomatic mission to India, the MEA added.





EAM S Jaishankar last met his counterpart from Belarus in Kampala on January 19 on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit.





During the meeting, Jaishankar and his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Aleinik, spoke about developments related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.





