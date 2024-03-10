



The K-4 (Kalam-4) is a nuclear-capable, intermediate-range, submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The K-4 is 10 meters long, weighs 20 tons, and can carry a 2-ton payload. It has a maximum range of about 4,000 kilometers.





The K-4 is part of the K missile family, a series of underwater launched ballistic missiles developed by DRDO and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). The K missile family is named after Indian scientist and former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. The K family missiles are faster, lightweight, and stealthier than land-based Agni Missiles.





Here are the key points about the K-4 SLBM:





Purpose And Deployment:

The K-4 is designed to arm the Arihant-class submarines, which are part of India’s strategic nuclear deterrent It complements the shorter-range K-15 Sagarika missile The missile has an effective range of approximately 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles)

Technical Specifications:





Length: Approximately 12 meters (39 feet) Diameter: 1.3 meters (4.3 feet) Weight: Nearly 17 tons (19 tons) Warhead: It can carry a warhead weighing up to 2.5 tons Propulsion: Powered by 2-Stage solid rocket propellant Accuracy: The Circular Error Probability (CEP) is much more sophisticated than comparable Chinese missiles Manoeuvrability: As a countermeasure against ballistic missile defence systems, the K-4 can perform three-dimensional manoeuvres



Development And Testing:



The development of the K-4 was initiated due to challenges in fitting the similarly capable Agni-III missile into the limited 17-meter diameter hull of the INS Arihant submarine

The K-4 achieved comparable range to Agni-III but with a significant length reduction from 17 meters to 12 meters

The gas-booster designed for K-4 was successfully tested from a submerged pontoon in 2010