



Russia has offered India a localised version of its advanced T-14 Armata main battle tank (MBT), aiming for joint development and production aligned with India's Next Generation Main Battle Tank (NGMBT) program, reported a Ukrainian media portal.





This offer, coming from Russia's defence giant Uralvagonzavod, represents a significant step in military-technical cooperation announced during recent Russian-Indian summits and intergovernmental discussions.





The T-14 Armata is a fourth-generation MBT featuring revolutionary characteristics such as an unmanned turret, crew isolated in an armoured capsule, a digitalised control system, and advanced active protection systems (APS) capable of intercepting anti-tank missiles.





It is equipped with a 125mm smooth-bore cannon capable of firing laser-guided missiles and a 7.62mm machine gun. Its armour includes modular components and reactive armour, meeting STANAG 4569 Level 5 protection standards, while providing nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) protection and an automatic fire suppression system for crew survivability.





Such localisation is in line with the Indian government’s "Make in India" vision and the NGMBT program's "Make-I" category, which supports up to 70% government funding for indigenous prototype development. This collaboration builds on the successful Russian-Indian partnership that produced the T-90 Bhishma tanks in India with 83% indigenisation, including full local production of the engine.





India's interest in the T-14 Armata stems from the need to replace ageing T-72 and T-90 tanks with a "future-ready combat vehicle" capable of high mobility across varied and challenging terrains, including high-altitude Zones, deserts, plains, and riverine borders.





The T-14 is designed to operate in extreme weather, including temperatures as low as -50°F, which suits India's border conditions. The proposed collaboration offers India access to cutting-edge armoured vehicle technology, significant technology transfer, and a strategic leap in armoured combat capabilities to address threats on its northern and western borders.





While Russia has reportedly stated it is not ready to sell India the standard T-14 Armata model outright, it remains open to offering a localised variant manufactured jointly with Indian defence research entities like the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE). The resulting tank could serve as the foundation for India's NGMBT and substantially boost the Indian Army's armoured fleet modernisation.





Unresolved Technical Challenges





However, a key problem that Russia seeks to address with this cooperation is the T-14's persistent power-pack reliability issues. The original T-14 power-pack, notably its diesel engine, has suffered from reliability problems, limiting production and deployment numbers significantly—only around 20 tanks had been produced by early 2024, well below forecast targets.





The Russians admit the T-14 is not currently intended for large-scale combat deployment, partly due to these unresolved technical challenges.





By engaging with India, Russia potentially aims to leverage Indian technologies and industrial capacity to resolve these shortcomings, enabling at least limited production runs and wider field use. This makes the Indian collaboration not only a market opportunity but also a technological lifeline for the troubled T-14 program.





Crucially, Russia is prepared to customise the T-14 for Indian operational and strategic needs by localising production and integrating Indian technologies. An important feature of this localisation is the planned incorporation of India's indigenous DATRAN-1500HP diesel engine, replacing the T-14's standard Russian 12N360 engine.





Summary





Russia’s offer for a localised, jointly developed T-14 Armata variant reflects a deepening defence cooperation that leverages Russia's latest tank technology while fostering indigenous Indian defence manufacturing. This offering aligns closely with India's strategic goal of fielding a technologically advanced, versatile, and sustainable main battle tank for the decades ahead.





IDN (With Ukrainian Media Inputs)







