



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a Manufacturing License Agreement (MLA) with General Electric (GE) Aerospace for co-production of the F414-INS6 engines to power India's TEJAS MK-2 fighter aircraft, marking a significant milestone in India's defence indigenisation efforts, reported Alpha Defense on its X handle.





This agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in June 2023 and enables transfer of technology (ToT) of up to 80% of the engine's manufacturing and technical data, covering critical advanced technologies like special coatings for the hot sections of the engine, single-crystal blades, and laser drilling technology.





The F414-INS6 is a powerful turbofan engine with 98 kN maximum thrust, a thrust-to-weight ratio of 9:1 with afterburner, and enhanced features such as Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) and systems optimized for single-engine safety.





Negotiations for this deal have been intensive, involving price discussions, technical evaluations, and detailed review of transfer scope, with HAL's contract negotiation committee aiming to finalize the agreement by March 2025.





The deal value is estimated around $1 billion at 2023 price levels, although price and terms remain under negotiation. The MLA and related certifications, including DSP-83, have been signed in September 2024, clearing the path for local production.





The TEJAS MK-2, which will be powered by these engines, is designed as a medium-weight fighter, featuring advanced avionics and a potential for an indigenous engine in the future.





The agreement is expected to be finalized within the current financial year. A dedicated manufacturing facility near Bangalore is planned, with production expected to commence within two years of the contract signing and deliveries to begin within three years. The initial target is to produce 99 engines for the TEJAS MK-2 program, with potential for further orders depending on the TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) requirements.





This deal holds significant implications for India's aerospace industry, strengthening its manufacturing capabilities, fostering innovation, and reducing reliance on imports.





The collaboration between HAL and GE Aerospace is expected to have a long-term impact on India's defence sector, enhancing its self-reliance and technological sovereignty.





