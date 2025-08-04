



A top aide to former U.S. President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, has accused India of effectively financing Russia’s war in Ukraine by continuing to purchase oil from Moscow. Miller criticised India on Fox News' “Sunday Morning Futures,” stating that Trump made it very clear it is unacceptable for India to support the war through oil purchases.





Miller also highlighted that India is essentially tied with China in the volume of Russian oil it is buying, calling this an "astonishing fact".





This criticism marks one of the strongest yet from the Trump administration against India, which is considered a major U.S. partner in the Indo-Pacific region. Despite the U.S. pressure and threats of tariffs, Indian government sources have affirmed that New Delhi intends to continue buying Russian oil.





The ongoing imports come despite a 25% tariff on Indian products imposed by the U.S. due to India’s purchase of Russian military equipment and energy.





The tariffs took effect on Friday before August 3, 2025, and Trump has even threatened a 100% tariff on imports from countries continuing to engage in energy trade with Russia unless Moscow reaches a significant peace deal with Ukraine. Miller tempered his remarks by acknowledging Trump’s reportedly strong relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as "tremendous".





India’s purchase of Russian oil, which now constitutes about 35-40% of its total crude imports (a sharp rise from just 3% in 2021), is primarily driven by economic and strategic considerations.





Analysts suggest that if India were to stop buying Russian oil, it could increase its oil import costs significantly—potentially by $9-11 billion annually—due to having to source more expensive crude from the Middle East, West Africa, and other regions.





U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also signalled that India’s Russian oil imports are a source of irritation in U.S.-India relations, even while calling India an ally and strategic partner. India defends its purchases on grounds of affordability and the need for energy security to protect millions of poor citizens from rising prices.





However, Washington views these purchases as indirectly fuelling Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine.





The Indian Embassy in Washington has not issued an immediate official response to these accusations, but the Indian government remains firm on continuing its Russian oil imports despite U.S. sanctions and diplomatic pressure, prioritising its energy needs and economic considerations.





The controversy reflects broader geopolitical tensions wherein India’s pragmatic energy strategy conflicts with U.S. efforts to isolate Russia economically over the Ukraine conflict.





The U.S. has escalated both rhetoric and economic measures (tariffs) to pressure India to sever ties with Russia, but New Delhi is maintaining its course, underscoring the complexity of international relations and energy security imperatives in the current global environment.





Based On Reuters Report







