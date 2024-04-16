Dr. Ajay Kumar, during the handover ceremony, emphasized the significance of these advanced systems in advancing the Navy's operational readiness and effectiveness



In a significant stride towards bolstering its operational capabilities, the Indian Navy received two cutting-edge LIDAR ceilometers under ‘Project Megh Suchak -10’ (MS10).





The ceremonious handover took place at a dedicated event where Dr. Ajay Kumar, Director of the Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) in Dehradun, presented these advanced systems to the Navy.





The LIDAR ceilometers, hailed as a remarkable feat of indigenous innovation, represent the latest advancements in atmospheric sensing technology.





Equipped with state-of-the-art features, including a gimbal-mounted system, these cutting-edge devices are poised to revolutionize cloud base detection and monitoring capabilities for the Indian Navy.





One of the standout features of the LIDAR ceilometers is their unique ability to detect cloud base heights within a remarkable range of 10 kilometers.





This extensive coverage ensures comprehensive monitoring across a wide horizon, providing panoramic data critical for enhancing flying operations and ensuring optimal aviation safety.





He highlighted the role of indigenous innovation and technological prowess in strengthening the nation’s defence capabilities, underscoring the pivotal role played by ‘Project Megh Suchak -10’ in realizing the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).





The deployment of these cutting-edge LIDAR ceilometers marks a significant milestone in the Indian Navy’s pursuit of innovation-driven excellence.





By harnessing the latest advancements in atmospheric sensing technology, the Navy aims to enhance its situational awareness and operational efficiency, thereby ensuring the safety and security of maritime operations.





The handover ceremony was attended by dignitaries from the Indian Navy, DRDO, and various government agencies, underscoring the collaborative effort and commitment towards advancing India’s defence capabilities.





The event served as a testament to the nation’s resolve to leverage indigenous innovation for achieving self-reliance in defence technology.





The acquisition of these advanced LIDAR ceilometers underscores India’s steadfast commitment to fostering innovation and indigenous manufacturing capabilities in the defence sector.





As the nation embarks on its journey towards self-reliance and technological innovation, initiatives like ‘Project Megh Suchak -10’ pave the way for a more secure and resilient future, firmly establishing India as a global leader in defence innovation and technology.





