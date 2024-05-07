



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for a significant milestone in the Gaganyaan mission. They are set to conduct the first Integrated Air-Drop Test (IADT) of the Gaganyaan Crew Module. This test is crucial as it will validate the parachute system and the capsule, which are essential for the safe return of astronauts from space.





Pre-mission trials for the first such test have begun at the spaceport in Sriharikota with both the crew module and IAF’s Chinook aircraft having reached the site. The mission is expected to happen in about a week, although no formal date has been announced by the space agency.





A chase helicopter that will monitor the mission and the Chinook that is going to be used to carry the crew module to about 3 km before dropping it as part of the planned mission have reached Sriharikota. We are carrying out some trials now and the text is being targeted for the end of this week or early next week. ISRO is also monitoring the temperature at Sriharikota, which is also expected to play a part in deciding on the mission date.





The crew module, once dropped by the helicopter, will attain velocity and then a sequence of events will follow. First, the apex chute will be deployed, then the drogue chute and then the main chute before the splashdown, from where it will be recovered.





The crew capsule, made from robust materials like aluminium and steel, will be attached to a Chinook helicopter and dropped from an altitude of approximately 3.5 to 4 kilometers. The test will assess the functionality, deployment, tensions, stabilization, and nominal descent of the parachutes designed to ensure the crew module’s safe splashdown in the Bay of Bengal.





As per IISRO's initial plans, for validation of the parachute system, seven IADTs have been planned with a simulated crew module, maintaining the external configuration similar to flight. The final number of IADTs to be conducted will be decided based on how the initial test results are and whether we need more confirmations on some of the systems, a TOI report stated.





has lined up multiple missions as part of Gaganyaan this year, including at least one uncrewed mission, and the second test vehicle mission to test various abort conditions.

ISRO is working on both, the 1st uncrewed mission and the second abort test on TV-D2 (Test Vehicle-2). As part of preparations for IADTs, ISRO had validated parachutes with drop tests in AN32/IL76 aircraft more than two years ago. But those tests did not involve a simulated crew module.





This IADT marks one of the final major preparatory steps before the Gaganyaan mission’s first uncrewed orbital flight. The success of this test will be a significant achievement, bringing India closer to its goal of conducting its first human spaceflight, scheduled between 2024 and 2025. It’s a demonstration of ISRO’s commitment to ensuring the highest safety standards for its astronauts and a pivotal moment in India’s growing capabilities in space technology.





