Mumbai: Godrej & Boyce, announced that its business Godrej Aerospace, is developing a high-temperature brazing process crucial for Aero Engine performance, marking a first for India. This significant stride aligns seamlessly with Godrej Aerospace’s steadfast dedication to innovation and excellence, reaffirming the business’s commitment to fostering indigenous capabilities within India’s aerospace landscape.





The successful development of this brazing process not only adds a crucial capability to India’s aerospace manufacturing ecosystem but also reduces dependency on foreign technologies.





The high-temperature brazing process being developed by Godrej Aerospace serves a crucial need in the aerospace industry, particularly in the realm of Aero Engine technology. Aero Engines operate in extreme conditions of heat and pressure, relying on turbine rotor blades to withstand intense temperatures while maintaining optimal performance.





The business is developing a high temperature brazing process for plugging the tip and root openings of the cast Turbine Rotor Blade of Aero Engine that support the ceramic core used for producing the serpentine cooling passage in the blade. These cooling passages are needed for flow of cooling air in the Turbine Rotor Blade. Godrej Aerospace’s successful development of this high-temperature brazing process will be another milestone in its ongoing journey of technological innovation.





Maneck Behramkamdin, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Aerospace, said, “This milestone represents a significant leap forward in India’s aerospace capabilities. By developing this process indigenously, we are not only meeting the stringent requirements of modern aerospace technology but also showcasing India’s potential in advanced manufacturing techniques.”





Since 1897, Godrej & Boyce has contributed significantly to India’s economic growth and self-reliance by investing in complex engineering, design led innovation and more recently, carbon-lite manufacturing. It also paved the way for the growth of key sectors like aerospace, energy, and security with its core industrial capabilities with businesses spanning across the globe.





Today, with a market-leading presence across 14 established consumer, industrial and emerging businesses, Godrej & Boyce continues to make critical contributions to India’s space missions, clean energy goals, green construction and intralogistics landscape, as well as delivering on consumers’ growing aspirations with design-led and integrated smart solutions. Godrej is one of India’s most trusted brands serving customers worldwide.





