



The Indian Army will be able to defend itself better in the air after getting more Russian Igla-S very short-range air defence weapons (VSHORAD). The Army’s defensive actions will depend on these systems, which should arrive by the end of May or the beginning of June. Under a deal with Rosoboronexport, Adani Defence Systems And Technologies Limited (ADSTL) in India puts together the Igla-S pieces. The ₹260 crore deal includes 48 Igla-S launchers, 100 missiles, 48-night sights, and a station for testing missiles.





Acquisition of Hermes-900 UAVs





The Indian Army is also going to get its first Hermes-900 Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) from Israel by early June this year. As part of the Army’s plan to improve its monitoring and reconnaissance skills, ADSTL in Hyderabad put this unmanned aerial vehicle together. After the arrival of four Heron-Mk2 UAVs in 2021, which are already in use in the Eastern area, the Hermes-900 was introduced.





Resolution of Payment Issues With Russia





The main reason for the payment problems between India and Russia was the sanctions put in place after Russia’s role in the conflict in Ukraine. The fact that these problems have been resolved is a big step toward this purchase. In the past, these financial problems slowed down several military deals, such as the purchase of the S-400 air defence system. The problem was solved by switching to national currencies for payments. This let India use the Russian roubles it had saved up for these transactions.





Future Air Defence Strategy





Adding the Igla-S and Hermes-900 is part of a larger plan to improve India’s complex air defence system. This includes orders for advanced missile systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The goal is to boost the development of defence technologies in the country itself through partnerships and the sharing of technology. The Indian military is still working to improve both their very short range and middle to long range air defence systems. This is to make sure they have a strong defence against a wide range of aerial threats.





More About Hermes-900 UAV





The Israeli company Elbit Systems made the Hermes-900, a medium-sized robotic aerial vehicle (UAV) that can do a lot of different things

The first flight of the drone happened in 2009

It can go up to 30,000 feet in elevation and last for 36 hours

Built mainly for data relay and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR)

It also helps on the ground and patrols the water

The length of the plane is 15 meters, and it can carry 350 kg of cargo

The Hermes-900 is used by Brazil, Switzerland, and Mexico, among other places

Especially useful for managing disasters, such as assessing damage from wildfires in Chile





(With Reporting by GKToday)







