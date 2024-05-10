



Indian Coast Guard has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindalco Industries for manufacturing and supply of indigenous marine-grade aluminium for construction of ships.





The Indian Coast Guard fleet is presently operating 67 ships with aluminium hull with capability of operating in shallow waters. Defence Ministry said, to further boost coastal security, Indian Coast Guard has planned to induct more such vessels where the indigenously manufactured marine-grade aluminium will be utilised.





The Ministry said, the MoU will also provide benefits such as quarterly pricing, priority in supplies and turnover discount.





(With Agency Inputs)







