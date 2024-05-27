

Islamabad: Electricity supplying company in Pakistan, K-Electric issued a stern warning to cut off power supply to the departments of the Sindh government over remaining dues amounting to billions of rupees, reported ARY News, citing sources.

According to the sources close to the development, the Sindh government and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) have not cleared any payments to K-Electric since January.





The non-payment of dues has led to a financial crisis for K-Electric, causing significant difficulties in network maintenance.





In response to these unpaid dues, KE issued letters to key officials, including the Sindh Secretary of Finance and the Mayor of Karachi, urging immediate payment of the outstanding electricity bills, ARY News reported.





Earlier this month, K-Electric sent five letters to remind immediate payment of the remaining dues.





The Water and Sewerage Board alone owes K-Electric 5 billion rupees.





K-Electric has warned that if payments are not made soon, the network could fail, leading to prolonged power outages in the metropolis during the extreme heatwave.





In a move to address the power outage issue, K-Electric and the Sindh government decided to form a joint committee in Karachi, ARY News reported.





A high-level meeting was held between Sindh Government and K-Electric to discuss power Supply and load shedding in Karachi.





During the meeting, it was decided to form a joint committee consisting of representatives of the Sindh Government and K-Electric to address load shedding and other ongoing issues in the city.





Moreover, the committee will jointly work on addressing public grievances, ensuring timely bill payments, and developing strategies to minimize load shedding and ensure uninterrupted power supply in the city, reported ARY News.





Following this, CEO OF K-Electric highlighted that uninterrupted power supply is not possible without payments of due bills by the Sindh government.





