



Ten people were killed and 33 others were injured after suspected terrorists fired upon a bus carrying pilgrims from a shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, police and officials said. The bus rolled down a gorge following the attack.





The incident occurred at 6:10 pm when the terrorists opened fire on the bus that was returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi to Katra, police said.





With the help of local villagers, police evacuated all the passengers by 8:10 pm. Superintendent of Police (SP) Reasi supervised the evacuation and rushed the injured to different hospitals.





Police said ten deaths have been confirmed and the 33 injured were referred to various hospitals in Reasi, Treyath and Jammu.





Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi Mohita Sharma said the driver lost the balance of the bus and fell into a gorge due to the firing. She said the passengers were non-locals and their identities were not confirmed yet.





A joint operation headquarters of the police, Indian Army and CRPF was set up at the site and a multi-dimensional operation was launched to get the attackers.





According to sources, the terrorists are believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi.





"Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the passenger bus going from Shiv Khori to Katra. Due to the firing, the bus driver lost balance of the bus and it fell into a gorge. 33 people were injured in the incident. Rescue operation has been completed," SSP Sharma told reporters.





"The identities of the passengers have not been confirmed yet, they are not locals. Shiv Khori shrine was secured and area domination was done," she said.





Political Leaders Condemn Attack



National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah "unequivocally" condemned the attack and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.





"Terrible news from Reasi in J&K where 10 yatris have reportedly lost their lives and many more are injured after a terror attack on a bus. I unequivocally condemn this attack. It is unfortunate to see areas that had previously been cleared of all militants see a return of militancy. May the deceased rest in peace and may the injured make a swift recovery," he tweeted.





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned the attack and urged the government to provide immediate assistance and compensation to the victims.





Even while PM, Shri Narendra Modi and his NDA Govt get sworn in and heads of several countries are in the country, a dastardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims has resulted in loss of lives of at least 10 Indians.



We unequivocally condemn this gruesome terror attack… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 9, 2024





Chancing upon this opportunity, in a insensitive tweet Congress president Kharge also slammed the new NDA government that took office earlier today over the rise in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







