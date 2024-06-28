



Srinagar: Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the safe travel of the first batch of pilgrims that will depart from here on early Friday morning for the two base camps of the 52-day-long Amarnath yatra in the Kashmir Valley.





The yatra is scheduled to commence from the Valley on 29 June.





Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the safe passage of the convoy of buses and light motor vehicles from here through the nearly 300-kilometer Jammu-Srinagar highway.





Army, CRPF, ITBP, BSF, SSB, and personnel, along with men of intelligence agencies, have been deployed on the highway through which the convoys of pilgrims will pass daily. Vigil will also be maintained at vulnerable points through drones.





The J&K Police has imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic while convoys are heading for the Valley and returning to Jammu. Cut-off timings have been announced for the movement of the convoy of pilgrims and other traffic.





The pilgrimage will conclude on 19 August.





Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra at a high-level meeting at Pahalgam.





The meeting was attended by Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and senior officers of SASB, security forces, civil and Police administration.





The Lt Governor discussed the deployment of police and security personnel, doctors and nursing staff, duty officers, relief and rescue teams, and sanitation staff on the Yatra routes.





He directed the deputing of dedicated officers to monitor the effective functioning of the facilities developed by their respective departments. “Pilgrims are the brand ambassador of Jammu Kashmir. Greater synergy between all stakeholder departments, the police, security forces, and service providers will ensure the best arrangements for the hassle-free pilgrimage,” the Lt Governor said.





The meeting was informed that substantial improvements have been made in terms of facilities for a safe and smooth pilgrimage.





The Lt Governor emphasised providing adequate arrangements on the route of Yatra, adequate stock of oxygen cylinders, and deployment of ambulances and helicopters for any medical emergency.





(With Agency Inputs)







