



Doha: Qatar strongly condemned the killing of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an attack in Iran's capital, Tehran and stressed that this killing and the reckless targeting of civilians will lead the region into chaos and undermine the chances of peace.





Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's president, was killed in an attack.





The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs described this killing as a "heinous crime" and a violation of international and humanitarian law.





"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the assassination of the Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, considering it a heinous crime, a dangerous escalation, and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law," Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official statement.





"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that the assassination and reckless targeting of civilians will lead the region into chaos and undermine the chances of peace," the statement added.





Further, the Ministry reiterated Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism and criminal acts and expressed its condolences to the family of Ismail Haniyeh, his companion, as well as the State of Palestine and its people.

















"Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism and criminal acts, including political assassinations, regardless of the motives and reasons. The Ministry expresses the condolences of the State of Qatar, its leadership and its people, to the family of the Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas and his companion, and the State of Palestine and its people," the statement said.





Many other nations also condemned this killing, including Turkiye, Iran, and Pakistan.





Pakistan condemned the killing and stated, "We extend our condolences to his family and the people of Palestine."





"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including extrajudicial and extraterritorial killings, irrespective of the motives," the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on X.





The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the killing and stated, "We condemn the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Chief of the Hamas Political Bureau, in a heinous attack in Tehran.





"We express our condolences to the Palestinian people, hundreds of thousands of whom, like Haniyeh, have been martyred to live peacefully in their homeland under the roof of their state," it added.





It accused the Israeli government of lacking the intention to achieve peace. It said that the attack was aimed at spreading war in Gaza to a regional level. It further said that Turkiye will continue to support the "just cause" of the Palestinian people. (ANI)