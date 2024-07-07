



Kulgam: The Indian Army on Sunday paid tributes to the two soldiers who lost their lives in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.





"Chinar Corps Commander, Chief Secretary of J-K, DGP J-K, and other dignitaries and all ranks paid homage to Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kulgam on 06 Jul 2024," Indian Army Chinar Corps posted on X on Sunday.





"Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of both brave hearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and are committed to their well-being," it stated.





Earlier, four terrorists have been neutralised and two Indian Army soldiers were killed in action in separate encounters with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, defence officials said on Sunday.





According to officials, two separate encounters broke out in Kulgam district on Saturday and were ongoing.





The first encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Modergam village. Hours later, another encounter broke out in the Frisal Chinnigam area of the district.





"Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operations in Kulgam. Two Indian Army soldiers also lost their lives in the encounter. The operations are still on," defence officials said.





Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a "spike" in the number of terrorist attacks in the past few months.





In June, three terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain had said.





