



The Kremlin has stated that the final details of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia are being worked out, and that deepening trade and economic cooperation will be one of the key themes of the visit. The dates of the visit have not yet been announced, but a Russian state news agency reported last month that the visit would take place in July.





The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, emphasized the importance of the visit and stated that regional security, global security issues, and trade and economic cooperation are always high on the agenda of such meetings. Peskov also highlighted the trusting relationship between Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.





The visit is expected to strengthen the trade ties between Russia and India, which have been growing in importance since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. India has become a key trade partner for Russia, particularly in the oil sector, as China and India have become key buyers of Russian oil following sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies that shut most Western markets for Russian oil.





The Kremlin has yet to announce the dates of the visit by Modi, though a Russian state news agency reported last month that the visit would take place in July.





"I can only confirm once again that the visit is in the final stage of preparation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "A very important visit."





Peskov said that regional security and global security issues were always high on the agenda of such meetings.





"In addition, our trade and economic cooperation is also one of the main issues that is being discussed, the most diverse areas of cooperation that we intend to develop, for which there is mutual political will," Peskov said.





"This is the main thing."





Peskov said that Modi and Putin had a "very trusting" relationship.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







