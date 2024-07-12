



The AirFish-8 (AF8) is a unique watercraft that resembles an aircraft but operates primarily on water, flying no more than 7 meters above the surface. It’s classified as a Water Aircraft due to its distinctive use of basic physics principles to maintain contact with the water’s surface. Significantly faster than most boats yet slower than traditional aircraft, it offers a blend of speed and efficiency.





How High Can The Airfish-8 Fly?





Capable of carrying payloads up to 1000kg and reaching speeds of up to 106 knots, the AF8 features dimensions of 17m x 15m and is designed to accommodate 8-10 passengers, including a crew of 2, in a standard civilian transport setup. The Air Fish, with its V8 engine producing 500 HP and fuelled by gasoline of Octane 95 or above, features a carbon fibre reinforced plastic/sandwich composite construction.





With a range of approximately 300 nautical miles, it turns in a ground effect mode within about 160 meters and in displacement mode within approximately 100 meters.





The AirFish-8 is meticulously crafted to comply with guidelines set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), emphasizing safety and operational standards. it can fly no more than 7 meters above the surface.





What Is The Cruising Speed of The Airfish-8?





The aircraft is designed with a unique Delta wing structure that promotes smooth airflow beneath its surface, ensuring balanced airflow to keep it grounded. Operating in close proximity to the ground or water, not exceeding its wingspan in altitude, triggers the wing-in-ground effect.





This reduces induced drag, enhancing the wing’s lift efficiency at specific speeds. The aircraft may have speed and airflow limits that can be controlled from the cockpit. Powered by a car engine using standard petrol fuel, readily available in the market, it operates with lower consumption and is cost-effective. It can cruise up to 106 knots speed and can consumes high octane fuel.





Singapore’s Wigetworks is at the forefront of advancing wing-in-ground effect technology with its AirFish-8 prototype crafts. The company aims to pioneer the mass production of these sea-skimming marine vehicles for both commercial and military use.





Pilots and passengers often perceive this effect during landings as a prolonged “float.” Moreover, the wing creates a cushion of high-pressure air beneath the craft, further reducing drag and enhancing fuel efficiency. This configuration allows the aircraft to generate significantly greater aerodynamic lift relative to its wing size and fuel usage, enabling it to carry heavier loads economically.











