



Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth visited the facilities of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and BEML Limited in Bangalore, Karnataka on July 15, 2024 to review the works being carried out by the two Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). During the two visits, he interacted with the officials of HAL & BEML Limited and lauded their efforts towards realising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.





The Raksha Rajya Mantri exhorted the officials of the DPSUs to evolve with changing times, emphasising on the need to stay abreast with latest technological advancements to develop niche products & platforms. He urged them to enhance cooperation with the private sector to achieve the Government’s overall objective of making India a global defence manufacturing hub. He extended the Government’s all possible support in this mission.





Shri Sanjay Seth began his engagements with the visit to HAL, where he was briefed on the products, repair and overhaul, aircraft upgrade, avionics developments, exports, engine production, manned & unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenisation measures and support to ISRO. He also visited the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas & Helicopter Divisions.





Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge) Shri CB Ananthakrishnan thanked the Raksha Rajya Mantri for the support given by the Government and said that HAL has taken proactive measures to overcome challenges in different areas of its operations.





During his visit to BEML Limited, Shri Sanjay Seth flagged-off a new driverless MRS-1 Metro trainset, marking another milestone in the achievements of the DPSU. This trainset is the 55th to be supplied to the Mumbai Metro Rail Metropolitan Authority. BEML is the first Indian rolling stock manufacturer to design, develop, manufacture, and supply driverless trains.





The Raksha Rajya Mantri commended the BEML’s contribution to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The driverless metro trainset symbolises the nation’s growing capabilities in manufacturing advanced transportation solutions, he said. Chairman and Managing Director, BEML Shri Shantanu Roy expressed his appreciation for the Ministry of Defence’s continued support and reiterated the DPSU’s commitment to deliver quality products.





PIB







