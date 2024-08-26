



New Delhi: Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira arrived in the national capital on the late hours of Saturday and will co-chair the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting.





The Ministry of External Affairs said that FM Vieira's visit will provide further impetus to the strategic partnership between India and Brazil.





"Warm welcome to FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil, as he arrives in New Delhi to co-chair the 9th Joint Commission Meeting. The visit will provide further impetus to the strategic partnership between the two countries," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X.





The Brazil FM is on an official visit to India from August 25-28. He, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will co-chair the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting on August 27.





Jaishankar and Vieira will speak on how the two nations, as part of the Troika, can take forward key G20 outcomes from India's G20 Presidency last year, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.





Notably, Brazil has assumed the presidency of the G20 until November 2024. The G20 Troika during the Brazilian G20 Presidency in 2024 will comprise India, Brazil, and South Africa.





Brazil will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. The G20 is made up of 19 countries--Argentina, India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Russia, Turkiye, UK and the US and two regional bodies: the African Union and the European Union.





"India and Brazil share a multifaceted relationship rooted in shared values. The forthcoming visit of Foreign Minister Vieira will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership established in 2006 and explore new avenues of cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral arena across diverse sectors," MEA stated.





Earlier in July, the Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Dammu Ravi, led India's delegation at the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting in Rio De Janeiro.





During the meeting, he highlighted India's flagship programmes, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, and AMRUT and reiterated India's commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to water and sanitation.





