



Chandrayaan-4 is an ambitious lunar sample return mission planned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), set to launch around 2028. This mission aims to collect samples from the Moon's surface and bring them back to Earth for scientific analysis, marking a significant advancement in India's space exploration efforts.





Chandrayaan-4 will employ a dual-phase launch strategy, utilizing multiple spacecraft modules. This innovative approach involves launching the modules separately and assembling them in space, which is a first for ISRO.





Mission Overview





Chandrayaan-4 is designed to be a complex lunar sample return mission involving five distinct modules, each playing a critical role in the mission’s success. The mission will unfold in several detailed stages:





Lunar Orbit Insertion: The spacecraft will first enter lunar orbit. Once in the desired orbit around the Moon, it will prepare for the deployment of two specialized modules.





Separation and Lunar Landing: Two of the five modules will detach from the main spacecraft and perform a controlled descent to the Moon’s surface. These modules are tasked with collaborative efforts to collect lunar soil and rock samples. Precision landing and deployment will be crucial at this stage.





Sample Collection And Ascent: Upon landing, the two modules will commence sample collection. One module will be equipped to launch back from the Moon’s surface with the collected samples. This ascent module will return to the main spacecraft in lunar orbit.





Docking In Lunar Orbit: The ascent module’s return to the main spacecraft will involve precise docking manoeuvres. ISRO will perform docking twice during the mission—first when the ascent module reattaches to the main spacecraft and again when transferring samples to a specially designed Earth re-entry vehicle.





Earth Re-Entry And Sample Return: The Earth re-entry vehicle, launched separately from Earth, will dock with the main spacecraft to receive the lunar samples. After the transfer, the re-entry vehicle will detach and head back to Earth, where it will be responsible for delivering the samples for detailed analysis.





Technological Challenges: The Chandrayaan-4 mission presents several technological hurdles, notably the docking operations in lunar orbit. Aligning two spacecraft moving at high speeds and ensuring precise docking requires advanced navigation, control, and sensor technologies.

First-Time Capabilities : ISRO has not previously conducted docking operations in lunar orbit. This mission will showcase this capability for the first time, with preliminary demonstrations planned for the SpadeX mission later this year.

Mission Planning and Approval: The designs for Chandrayaan-4 have been finalized, and the project is now awaiting final government approval. This mission represents a significant milestone for ISRO, underscoring India’s growing expertise in space technologies and mission planning.





Scientific Goals

The primary objective of Chandrayaan-4 is to return lunar soil and rock samples to Earth. The mission will focus on collecting samples from the Moon's surface, particularly from unexplored regions, which could provide valuable insights into the Moon's geology and history.

The rover will explore a larger area compared to previous missions, measuring 1000m x 1000m, enhancing the potential for significant discoveries.

Collaboration And Challenges

ISRO is collaborating with the Japanese space agency JAXA on another lunar mission, LuPEX, which aims to explore the Moon's darker regions.

The success of Chandrayaan-4 will depend on its ability to execute complex manoeuvres, including docking in space and safely returning samples to Earth.

Chandrayaan-4 represents a major leap forward for India's lunar exploration capabilities, with its innovative mission design and ambitious scientific goals.





