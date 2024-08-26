



New Delhi: India has formally flagged concerns to the interim Bangladesh government regarding the security of 30-odd staff of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and also on the vandalization of the property of Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) in street protests.





The protests had led to the ouster to PM Sheikh Hasina on August 5. Sources in New Delhi confirmed the development of India formally flagging matters to Dhaka. The Ministry of External Affairs had taken note of the matter. The attack was in violation of Vienna Convention, that mandates a host country to protect diplomatic premises.





The cultural centre is named after Indira Gandhi, who was the Indian Prime Minister when Bangladesh freedom fighters aided by the Indian Army defeated the Pakistan Army to carve out a new country in 1971. Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma had met Chief Advisor of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, for a pre-scheduled meet in Dhaka on August 22.





He took up the matter on how security forces and police had abandoned duties once mobs came to attack the premises of the IGCC that had over 21,000 books and hosted seminars, workshops and events.





Ironically the IGCC is located in the Dhanmondi locality of Dhaka that also has Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s museum. The museum was also vandalised, with rioters burning down the legacy of Rahman, the father of Sheikh Hasina, and the founding father of modern day Bangladesh. As protests swelled, the non-essential staff and families of diplomats were evacuated by India. Over 100 people left. Some 30 staffers were asked to stay on the premises of the High Commission and not go back to their residences outside the premises of the Indian High Commission.





There was a worry about safety after mobs stormed the residence of Sheikh Hasina and vandalised it. The Indian security agencies opine that protests in Bangladesh leading to ouster of Sheikh Hasina were supported by Jamaat-e-Islami in conjunction with Pakistan and China intelligence agencies.





(With Agency Inputs)







