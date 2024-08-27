



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with US President Joe Biden over the phone. PM Modi briefed Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy.





PM Modi and Biden held discussions on various regional and global issues. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad.





A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office stated, "While discussing the situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability."





The conversation took place days after PM Modi's visit to Poland and Ukraine. PM Modi visited Ukraine on Friday last, the first by an Indian PM to the European nation.





During the bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, PM Modi emphasised India's position of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.





"India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy. He said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress.





Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in war since 2022. India has always advocated "peace and diplomacy" for resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.





PM Modi appreciated Biden's deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The leaders reviewed the significant progress in bilateral ties and highlighted that the India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity.





A statement issued by PMO stated, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the President of the USA., H.E. Mr. Joseph R. Biden. PM conveyed his appreciation for President Biden's deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties."





During the telephone conversation, PM Modi and Biden expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.





"Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India's full support for early return of peace and stability," PM Modi said in a post on X.





In a statement, PMO stated, "The two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh."





Bangladesh experienced a volatile political situation after Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of Prime Minister on August 5 amid mounting protests. The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, evolved into anti-government demonstrations.





An interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, 84, was sworn in on August 8. Several incidents of violence and chaos, especially targeting minorities, including Hindus have been reported from Bangladesh. India has raised its concerns about the situation and urged for full restoration of law and order.





