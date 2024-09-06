



Moscow: P Kumaran, Officer on Special Duty (Economic Relations and Development Partnership Administration) in the Ministry of External Affairs, participated in the BRICS Sherpa and Sous Sherpa meeting hosted by Russia on Friday.





Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared a post on X and said, "OSD (ER & DPA) P Kumaran participated in a Sherpa & Sous Sherpa meeting hosted by the current BRICS Chair, Russian Federation."





"He conveyed views on a range of issues negotiated within BRICS," the post added.





Notably, Russia is holding the BRICS chairmanship for the year 2024.





On August 8, India's BRICS Sherpa, Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi, also participated in a meeting hosted by Russia.





"India's BRICS Sherpa, Secy (ER) Dammu Ravi participated in a meeting hosted by the current BRICS Chair, Russian Federation," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote in a post on X.





"Secy (ER) conveyed views on a range of issues being discussed in the BRICS format," the post further read.





The Foreign Ministers of BRICS nations met in June this year in Russia. They held a meeting in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod.





Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations), at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), led the Indian side at the meeting, in what marks the first foreign assignment for India's foreign policy under the third consecutive term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The joint statement of BRICS Foreign Ministers had said, "The Ministers expressed strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. They strongly condemned the inhumane terrorist attack on 22 March 2024 at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow."





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







