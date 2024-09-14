



India is set to establish two operational mega shipbuilding parks by 2030, with the aim of capturing a share of the $100 billion global shipbuilding market. These parks will be strategically located on both the East and West coasts of the country, specifically in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, which have shown positive signs of commitment to the projects, reported Economic Times.





The initiative, highlighted by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, will involve the government developing essential infrastructure such as roads and utilities, while private players will provide critical equipment and manpower. This collaboration is expected to enhance the domestic shipbuilding industry's capabilities, allowing for the construction of larger vessels with a cargo capacity of up to 3 million tonnes, compared to the current maximum of 1.25 million tons.





Additionally, the establishment of these parks is projected to stimulate job creation and the development of ancillary units in the surrounding areas. The government is also focusing on enhancing maritime safety by developing Places of Refuge (PoR) for distressed ships along both coasts, a need underscored by recent maritime incidents.





The planned mega shipbuilding parks in India will feature several key infrastructure developments aimed at enhancing the country's maritime capabilities.





The government will focus on the following areas:





The government will develop essential infrastructure, including: Improved connectivity to facilitate transportation of materials and personnel. Allocation and preparation of land for shipbuilding activities. Provision of necessary utilities such as power and water to support operations.





While the government will handle basic infrastructure, private players will be responsible for:





Supply of cranes, lifting and cutting machines, and dry docks essential for ship construction. Provision of skilled labour required for various shipbuilding processes. The initiative includes plans to develop facilities for Places of Refuge along both coasts, which will assist distressed ships during maritime emergencies. This focus on safety emerged after recent maritime incidents.





A new umbrella organization will be established to represent all stakeholders in the maritime sector, fostering collaboration and efficiency within the industry. An arbitration centre will be set up in Mumbai to handle maritime disputes, enhancing India's capabilities in maritime law and dispute resolution.





These developments are part of a broader strategy to position India as a significant player in the global shipbuilding market, aiming to build larger vessels with a cargo capacity of up to 3 million tonnes, compared to the current maximum of 1.25 million tons.





