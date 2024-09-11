



Pune: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said any Indian can visit Jammu and Kashmir without any fear now.





The NCP leader was reacting to a question here about a statement by Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde that when he was Union Home Minister, even he was scared while visiting Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.





May it be the prime minister or home minister, they visit the Himalayan state frequently, Ajit added.





“After the Pulwama terror attack, the government, instead of remaining a mere spectator, stepped up counter-attack against the adversary. People of the country praised it. Now, as elections are going to be held there, everybody visits (Kashmir) without any fear,” said Pawar.





”There was a time when unfurling the Indian tri-colour in Lal Chowk was next to impossible, but today our Indian flag flutters there with great pride. We are now celebrating Ganesh festival, Navratri, Diwali, Dussehra, Christmas and Eid in the Valley,” the NCP chief, a BJP ally, added.





Pawar was speaking after visiting the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Mandal and performed ‘aarti’.





The BJP earlier in the day took pot-shots at the previous Congress-led UPA government by latching on to Shinde’s remark. Union minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on X, “During the Congress rule, even the Home Minister of the country was afraid of going to Kashmir. But now, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the security of the nation is so strong that even the opposition leaders play with snow in Kashmir, without any fear.”





