Geneva: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while addressing the Indian diaspora in Geneva said that the cause of social justice, the idea of inclusive growth, of rule of law is gaining ground and is today very central to the policies and activities of the government.





Jaishankar said that activity of paying homage to Dr Ambedkar and naming of a hall after Hansa Mehta reflects modern India. He said that it reflects the idea of social justice.





"This morning I had the privilege of paying homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose statue is just outside this hall and the naming of this hall after Hansa Mehta. In a way I also want you all to think of all these as reflecting on what is also happening at home in India. Meaning, just like we have built a chancery, modern India is also getting built, brick by brick, step by step, building by building. Just as we paid homage to Dr Ambedkar here- the cause of social justice, the idea of inclusive growth, of rule of law is gaining ground and is today very central to the policies and activities of the government," he said.





Naming of a hall after Hansa Mehta reflects the ideal of women-led development.





"Just as we honoured Hansa Mehta, today in India, not just the idea of gender equality or gender justice, the idea of women-led development- this was actually our big push during the G20 Presidency last year. We were really very pleased to see that it was a strain of thinking that we were able to successfully inculcate into the international community. So even as we take satisfaction in the event today, I want to remind you that in a way it is a microcosm of what is happening at home," he said





Jaishankar said that as the government was re-elected for a third time, it ensured that progress began on the first day of the term. He said that the government objectively looked at the progresses and shortcomings of the previous terms.





"After six decades a government was elected for a third successive term. That in itself is a statement worth reflecting upon. What it has done is on one hand, made us ready to go from day one. I'll share with you some thoughts there. Initiative, programmes, progress starts the moment the office began. It is also an important moment to look back. If you're beginning a third term, there are lessons, achievements and shortcomings from the first two terms. It is something one needs to objectively look at and learn from it and see how that can serve the path ahead,' he said.





Jaishankar also talked about the manner in which elections were held. He said that the elections were democratic.





"When we look at the conduct of elections, the enormous scale, the very heated arguments, but finally, the very ready acceptance of the results- the ready acceptance of results is not a global norm- there are different points of view, but in the end, we have as Indians, every right to be proud of our democratic exercise, the integrity, the scale of it and the efficiency of it in many ways," he said.





