



The UAE-India Defence Industries Cooperation Forum, co-organised by the Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), was held today in Abu Dhabi.





The event brought together a distinguished group of experts, specialists, and business leaders from the two countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and future partnerships.





The forum was attended by senior government and military officials from the Defence Ministries of the UAE and India, along with representatives from the Indian Embassy in the UAE.





During the Forum, defence industry companies discussed ways to enhance cooperation and expand partnership horizons in this vital sector, while a series of bilateral meetings focused on exchanging expertise, and insights, and identifying future collaboration opportunities.





Several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed during the forum between EDCC, SIDM and EDGE Group, in the presence of Muammar Abdulla Abushehab, CEO of Tawazun Council, Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, and Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairwoman of the EDCC, and Brig. Ashis Bhattacharyya, Principal Advisor of SIDM.





The MoUs aim to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as defence industries, technology transfer, and joint projects between UAE and Indian companies. They also seek to identify future collaboration opportunities to facilitate communication between the companies through joint meetings, seminars, conferences, and various events.





The MoUs further express commitment to working closely on projects that will enhance mutual capabilities, drive technological innovation, and ensure a robust and secure supply chain for defence equipment and services.





Muammar Abdulla Abushehab, CEO of Tawazun Council, said, “The Forum reflects the strong bonds of friendship between the UAE and India across various fields, with the defence industry being a key area of cooperation. This partnership is an extension of the long-standing strategic relationship between the two countries, which serves as a model for successful international cooperation.”





He added, "We reaffirm our role in empowering the capabilities of national industries to keep pace with global developments in this sector and enhance their ability to innovate and develop. This is achieved through our support of EDCC, which we consider an important platform for exploring ways to expand international cooperation and exchange of expertise, further solidifying the UAE's position in the global defence industry."





Mona Al Jaber stated, “This Forum affirms the depth of the strategic partnership between the UAE and India across various sectors, particularly in defence industries and reflects the commitment of both the UAE and India to fostering the growth of bilateral economic relations and advancing industrial development.”





"The UAE-India Defence Industries cooperation Forum represents an excellent opportunity to bring together business leaders and government representatives from both countries to discuss avenues for cooperation and business development in this strategic field," she added.





Al Jaber emphasised that EDCC and SIDM would continue their efforts to enhance the partnership, ensuring mutual benefits for both sides. She expressed her hope for tangible results from these partnerships, in a way that will boost innovation and excellence in the defense industries.





Neeraj Gupta, Chairman of SIDM International & Export Committee, said, "This MoU signifies a milestone in our bilateral relations, bringing together two leading defence industry bodies to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies and foster new opportunities in the global defence marketplace.





“By joining forces with EDCC, we aim to elevate the India-UAE defence partnership, promote joint R&D initiatives, and encourage strategic investments that will benefit both nations,” he added.



