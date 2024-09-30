



Taipei: The United States has announced the largest-ever military aid package worth USD 567 million for Taiwan issued under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), Focus Taiwan reported citing CNA.





The PDA enables the US to swiftly deliver equipment and weapons from its existing stockpile to allied nations during crises.





In July 2023, US President Joe Biden's administration first employed this authority, approving USD 345 million in defense articles and services for Taiwan.





According to the White House, Biden has authorised the Secretary of State Antony Blinken to manage the drawdown of up to USD 567 million in defense resources, which will include military education and training to support Taiwan. While specific details of the latest package were not provided, a report from Defense News on September 21 cited an unnamed US official suggesting that the aid will encompass training, stockpiling, anti-armor weapons, air defense, and multi-domain awareness capabilities.





The package is also expected to include drones, which are vital to the asymmetric defense strategy shared by the US and Taiwan against China's much larger military.





Over the past five years, US-Taiwan relations have significantly strengthened, featuring enhanced military cooperation and economic ties amid rising tensions with China.





Under President Biden, the US has increased its support for Taiwan by boosting arms sales and military exchanges.





In 2021, a substantial arms deal was approved, including F-16 fighter jets and anti-ship missiles, reaffirming a strong commitment to Taiwan's defense.





Taiwan's defence ministry recently announced that deliveries of F-16V fighter jets purchased from the US are now expected to begin in 2026, with all production and delivery issues resolved.





Moreover, the US has supported Taiwan's participation in international organisations and forums from which it has traditionally been excluded due to Chinese objections.





In 2021, the US backed Taiwan's efforts to join the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).





High-level meetings and dialogues between US and Taiwanese officials have further bolstered bilateral economic and technological collaboration, particularly in the semiconductor sector, where Taiwan plays a crucial role.





Despite this deepening partnership, the US maintains its "One China" policy, officially recognizing Beijing's claim over Taiwan while engaging with Taipei on an unofficial basis.





This growing support has provoked strong reactions from China, which has increased military activities around Taiwan and condemned U.S. actions as provocations.





