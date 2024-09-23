



New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) highlighted the growing stature of India at the global platform and said that "the world listens when India speaks."





Addressing the Indian diaspora in New York, PM Modi said, "We are also a strong voice of the Global South. Today, when India says something on a global platform, the world listens. Some time ago when I said that this is not the era of war, its severity was understood by all..."





This vision was recently exemplified through the Voice of Global South Summit, hosted by India in January 2023. The summit, themed "Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose," brought together leaders from the Global South to discuss shared challenges and opportunities. By providing a platform for these nations to unite and speak with one voice, India demonstrated its commitment to fostering cooperation and driving positive change.





He said that for India, power and potency means - "knowledge is for sharing, wealth is for caring, power is for protecting."





By hosting the Voice of Global South Summit and promoting unity among developing nations, India has reaffirmed its position as a key player on the global stage. As PM Modi emphasised, when India speaks, the world listens - a testament to India's increasing influence and leadership in shaping a more equitable and prosperous world.





PM Modi said that now India does not lag behind, it creates new systems and leads. India has given the new concept of digital public infrastructure (DPI) to the world.





"Today our partnership is growing with the whole world. Earlier, India followed the policy of equidistance. Today, India follows the policy of equidistance. Today, India's 5G market has become bigger than America, and this has happened in just two years. Now India is working on 'Made in India' 6G," said PM Modi.





He said that now India is a land of opportunities. "Now, India doesn't wait for the opportunities, it creates them," the PM asserted.





Speaking about the sea changes brought in last decade regarding opportunities and bringing 25 crore people out of poverty, PM Modi said, "In the last ten years, India has created opportunities for new launching pads in every sector. In just a decade, 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty. This was possible because we changed the old thoughts and approach. We focussed on empowering the poor. We connected more than 50 crores with the banking system..."





"In a decade, India has become the 5th largest economy from the 10th position. Now every Indian wants that India should soon become the 3rd largest economy. Today, India is a land of opportunities. Now India does not wait for opportunities, it creates opportunities," PM Modi added.





Regarding the demographic dividend, the PM said, "Today, India is one of the youngest countries in the world. India is filled with energy and dreams. Every day, new records and news are being made. Today, India has won gold in the Chess Olympiad (Men and Women). This has happened for the first time in a century. Our entire country is proud of our chess players. We have AI driving India, and the other AI - Aspirational India - is a new force driving the growth of Indians."





He also set goals for Modi 3.0, moving ahead with three times the power and strength asked the people remember the word 'PUSHP'. P-Progressive Bharat, U-Unstoppable Bharat, S-Spiritual Bharat, H-Bharat committed to Humanity and P-Prosperous Bharat





"We will build Viksit Bharat, combining the five petals of PUSHP," added PM Modi.





Regarding the conflict ongoing around the world, the PM said, "This 2024 is crucial for the entire world. On one hand, there is conflict and tension among some countries. In some countries, however, there is a celebration of democracy."





He further said that India's priority is not to increase its presence in the world but to increase its impact.





'"Hum aaag ki tarah jalaane waale nahin, Suraj ki kiran ki tarah roshani dene waale hain'. We don't want our supremacy in the world, but to increase cooperation in the prosperity of the world," said PM Modi





The Prime Minister said that India and America are together in this celebration of democracy.





