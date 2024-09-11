



Berlin: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Germany on the second leg of a three-nation tour, met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin on Tuesday and exchanged views on Ukraine, Gaza and the Indo-Pacific region.





Jaishankar shared some pictures on X of his meeting with Baerbock and stated that he looks forward to welcoming her in India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations.





"Held wide-ranging discussions with FM @ABaerbock in Berlin today. Took stock of India - Germany Strategic Partnership, with a focus on trade and investment, green & sustainable development, skilled workers' mobility, technology and defence & security. Exchanged views on Ukraine, Gaza and the Indo - Pacific region. Look forward to welcoming her in India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations," EAM said on X.





During his press address alongside the meeting on Tuesday, Jaishankar stated, "We discussed PM Modi's recent visit to Ukraine. We talked about the situation in West Asia/Middle East, especially the Gaza conflict and its ramifications."





"I touched briefly on our cooperation with the European Union. With the incoming Commission, we hope to move faster on the Free Trade Agreement, and other agreements and we count on Germany's support for that. Also, we would like to hold an early meeting of the Trade and Technology Council," he added.





Further, Jaishankar highlighted India-Germany's increased interactions and joint exercises, citing both nations' first-ever air exercises this year.





"Our interactions in defence and security have also increased. We held the first-ever air exercises this year. And we hope to welcome your naval ships in Goa next month. Our policy and other exchanges have been mutually beneficial. And we would like to explore how our defence industries can cooperate more closely," said Jaishankar.





Highlighting PM Modi's 100-day agenda, Jaishankar stated that India has included creating 12 new industrial zones across the country as part of its 100-day agenda.





"Now, about our bilateral relationship, again let me revert to the 100-day agenda. At home, that has included a decision to create 12 new industrial zones across the country, initiate a much bigger skilling programme, and expand our logistics infrastructure. There is a strong focus on new and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, electric mobility, renewables, etc. We believe that this can constitute new opportunities for India-Germany cooperation." Jaishankar said during his address in Berlin.





"Trade between us is probably in the range of about USD 30 billion annually. And I think investments from Germany are about 25 million USD; it's somewhat less from our side. But what is clear is that there is still a vast potential to be realised. Germany is a crucial partner in accelerating our growth and development. In turn, India can contribute to building reliable and resilient supply chains, diversified production and trusted digital partnerships. We welcome the forthcoming Asia Pacific Conference of German businesses in New Delhi in October 2024," he added.





EAM also mentioned the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement, which was signed during the German Foreign Minister's visit to India.





Additionally, Jaishankar also noted a significant increase in the number of Indian students in Germany, with approximately 50,000 students currently studying in the country and expressed gratitude to Baerbock for her efforts in improving the speed and efficiency of visa issuance in India





"When FM Baerbock came to India in December 2022, we signed a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement. This has facilitated a smooth movement of skills and talent and I was pleased to learn that today there are 125,000 Indian nationals who are working in their professional capacity in Germany. Creating a legal global workplace is in our mutual interest. The number of Indian students in Germany has also grown, again, I was very happy to get that numbers, is 50000, I believe. And I thank you FM personally for your efforts in improving the speed and efficiency of visa issuance in India," said Jaishankar.





Jaishankar, who is on 6-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Switzerland from September 8.





He first travelled to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from September 8 to 9, 2024, to attend the First India - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.





On the second leg of the visit, Jaishankar is currently in Berlin, Germany for a two - day visit from September 10 to 11 and thereafter will travel to Geneva, Switzerland for an official visit from September 12 to 13.





