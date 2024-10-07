



New Delhi: As part of the ongoing 'Decade of Transformation' in the Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff on Monday witnessed the rollout ceremony of the overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank, according to a press release from the Indian Army.





The successful overhaul of the T-90 Bhishma was conducted by the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) at the 505 Army Base Workshop in Delhi Cantonment.





The comprehensive overhaul of the T-90 at the 505 Army Base Workshop represents a significant step in ensuring the operational readiness of the Indian Army's armoured formations, the press release said.





The T-90 tank, is a main battle tank of India's mechanised forces since 2003, is renowned for its firepower, mobility, and protection. The overhaul process involves stripping the tank down to the last nut and bolt and rebuilding it from scratch.





More than 200 assemblies and sub-assemblies are meticulously removed and rebuilt using precise machining and resetting techniques. The technicians at the 505 Army Base Workshop (EME), using customised machines and Test Benches supplied by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), have demonstrated their technical prowess by independently rebuilding and testing the T-90's mechanical, electronic, and instrumental components. Each component is thoroughly tested using Automated Test Equipment (ATEs) before being refitted, ensuring the tank's readiness for all-terrain operations and providing a new lease of life to the tank.





General Dwivedi praised the technicians and officers of the Corps of EME for their dedication and skill in achieving this landmark, urging them to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and expertise in future undertakings.





The press release reads, "As the Indian Army continues to advance its technical prowess during its ongoing Decade of Transformation, the successful overhaul of the T-90 tank exemplifies the indigenous capability to maintain and enhance critical warfighting platforms. This achievement underscores the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', nation's commitment to building a self-reliant and technologically advanced defence force. Through strategic initiatives in defence manufacturing and maintenance, the ongoing transformation aims to elevate India's defence capabilities to new heights."





