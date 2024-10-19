



London: Continuing the investor outreach for the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led delegation held meetings with several British firms and participated in a investor roadshow in London.





The Rajasthan government will be hosting the Summit from 9 to 11th December in the capital city, Jaipur.





CM-led delegation met with the officials of a number of UK-based firms from the health, renewable energy, sports, capital investment, EV, advanced manufacturing, food processing, fintech, and renewable energy sectors and innovation sectors. This includes meetings with the officials of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and visiting the campus of Imperial Innovation Hub - Scale Space, which is situated on the campus of London's Imperial College. During the visit, the delegation explored collaboration opportunities between Scale Space and the Rajasthan-based educational institutions, academia, and industry partners.





As per an official press release, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma-led delegation also had a productive discussion with the officials of Royal Multisport Pvt Ltd, owner of Rajasthan Royals cricket team at London's Lords cricket ground.





Royal Multisport Pvt Ltd exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the delegation to develop the city of Jaipur as a sports hub accompanied with the facilities like stadium, sports training hub, sports medicine, other sports facility etc.





Apart from the delegation members, Manoj Badale, owner of Rajasthan Royals, Kumar Sangakkara, former Sri Lankan Cricket player and Director of Cricket for the Rajasthan Royals were present on the occasion, the press release stated.





Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said, "Our efforts to make Jaipur a sports hub has got a big boost today. For this, we have signed an MoU with the officials of Royal Multisport Private Limited, the owner company of Rajasthan Royals cricket team, at Lord's Cricket Stadium today. Under this, the stadium and other infrastructure will also be developed to promote sports inside Jaipur."





Earlier, during the investor roadshow in London held last evening, CM Sharma, accompanied by Deputy CM Diya Kumari, India High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami and other members of the Rajasthan government delegation, unveiled Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024 - the flagship investment promotion scheme of the state- - before the investors, announcing new incentives for IT, Power, Logistics sectors and new additions on the list of sunrise sectors.





Notably, the delegation also exchanged investment MoUs with Indo-UK Institute of Health, Hindustan Silicon Resources Ltd, and ReNew Power in the respective sectors of Bio-medical waste treatment, defence, sports and renewable energy (solar/wind/hybrid and storage).





Speaking at the 'Rising Rajasthan' investor roadshow, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said, "We are eager to work closely with British companies to enhance Rajasthan's manufacturing capabilities. We have an ambitious target of doubling Rajasthan's economy from USD180 billion to USD 350 billion in the next five years and the world-renowned expertise of UK-based firms in sectors such as automotive, Electric Vehicles (EV), Design and Advanced Manufacturing can prove immensely beneficial not only to Rajasthan but the whole of India."





Noting UK's expertise in sectors such as education and food-processing, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said before the investors, "Our progressive policies have attracted substantial foreign direct investment, solidifying our position as a leading force in economic growth. Together, we can unlock our State's massive resources and write a new chapter in our history--a chapter defined by growth, innovation, and lasting success."





High Commissioner Doraiswami, while speaking at the investor roadshow, said, "We are elated to see the extensive outreach undertaken by the Government of Rajasthan before the investor summit. The Indian High Commission will be happy to connect the UK-based investors with the Government of Rajasthan officials."





Besides the above, the delegation also held a meeting with the officials of Indo-UK Institute of Health (IUIH) - a UK-based charitable trust, and Alpha Wave, a global investment company as well as with Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of ReNew Power, an India-based renewable energy company yesterday evening. During the meeting with IUIH, the charitable trust pledged to set up a bio-medical waste treatment plant in Rajasthan and signed an investment MoU to that effect.





Previously during the Germany visit, the delegation had signed investment MoUs with several German firms, including Albatross Projects, Flixbus, Partex NV, Veauli Techniks GmbH & Ingo Schmitz etc. The investment amount pledged under the banner of 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 so far has reached over INR 15 lakh crore.





In addition to the CM and Deputy CM, the other members in the delegation include Shikhar Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Chief Minister; Rohit Gupta, Commissioner (Industries & Investment Promotion), and other top officials of the Government of Rajasthan.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







