



Ambassador of Mexico to the Republic of India, Federico Salas met Dr. S Somanath , Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) / Secretary, Department of Space (DOS) at Antariksh Bhavan in Bangalore today.





Dr Somanath highlighted on the successful cooperation pursued by ISRO and Mexican Space Agency (AEM) including development of mobile application for Forest fire monitoring using satellite data and organising 4-day workshop by ISRO officials on the use of space systems for forest fire management for Mexican officials in Mexico in August 2024. He also mentioned about the G20 Satellite mission for environment and climate observation and potential industry level collaboration between India and Mexico.





Mexican Ambassador congratulated India for the achievements in the field of space, particularly the successful landing near lunar south pole by Chandryaan-3 mission, which has been globally acknowledged. Ambassador thanked India for all the support offered to Mexican side in space technology applications, especially for monitoring forest fire and agricultural drought. He also emphasised the need for exploring additional opportunities for space cooperation, as India and Mexico will enter into 75th year of diplomatic relations in 2025. He has expressed interest in expanding the ongoing successful ISRO-AEM cooperation with the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE).





While agreeing to look into this, Chairman, ISRO / Secretary, DOS requested the Ambassador to take up additional opportunities including India’s support for building Earth observation satellites for Mexico.





ISRO News



