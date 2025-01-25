



Army Launches Search Operation in Kathua: Following an exchange of fire with suspected terrorists, the Indian Army has initiated a search operation in the Bhatodi area of Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. The gunfight occurred early Saturday morning and lasted approximately half an hour, resulting in no casualties. However, three suspected terrorists managed to escape into a nearby forest during the incident.





The army had been conducting operations in the region after noticing suspicious movements late last night. This operation is part of ongoing efforts to address security concerns in the area, especially ahead of significant national events like Republic Day.





As of now, the search operation is ongoing as troops are actively looking for the fleeing suspects. The situation remains tense as the army continues to monitor and secure the area.





Agencies







