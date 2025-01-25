



Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the significance of Indonesia as a key partner for India within the ASEAN framework and the Indo-Pacific region during a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on January 25, 2025. The discussions took place at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between their nations.





PM Modi stated that both countries are dedicated to ensuring peace, security, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. He remarked, "Indonesia is an important partner for us in ASEAN and Indo-Pacific," highlighting the mutual commitment to freedom of navigation according to international law.





The leaders discussed enhancing collaboration across various sectors, including defence manufacturing, maritime security, cybersecurity, and counter-terrorism. They signed agreements aimed at improving maritime safety and security, which will bolster cooperation in crime prevention and search and rescue operations.





PM Modi pointed out the rapid growth in bilateral trade, which surpassed $30 billion last year. Both leaders agreed on the need to diversify trade relations and enhance market access to further boost economic ties. They also expressed intentions to collaborate in emerging sectors such as FinTech, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Public Infrastructure.





The meeting acknowledged Indonesia's historical ties with India, noting that Indonesia was the chief guest at India's first Republic Day celebration. President Subianto expressed gratitude for India's support during Indonesia's independence struggle and highlighted plans for cultural cooperation, including India's assistance in preserving Indonesia's cultural heritage sites.





This meeting comes ahead of President Subianto's participation as the chief guest at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations, marking a significant moment in the ongoing partnership between India and Indonesia.





ANI







