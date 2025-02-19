



The 13th meeting of the Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) was held in Kuala Lumpur on February 19, 2025. The session was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh from India and Lokman Hakim Bin Ali, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence of Malaysia.





Both nations expressed satisfaction with the increasing defence cooperation, noting a rise in engagements between their armed forces in recent years. They discussed various practical measures to deepen bilateral ties and address regional and global security concerns.





The discussions emphasized emerging areas such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. A joint focus group was established to tackle non-traditional maritime security challenges, reflecting a commitment to adapt to modern security dynamics.





The meeting resulted in the finalisation of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for a Strategic Affairs Working Group, which will facilitate ongoing dialogue and cooperation between MIDCOM and its sub-committees. Additionally, a forum for the Su-30 aircraft was also formalized to enhance cooperation between the two air forces.





Singh highlighted the potential for collaboration between India's defence industry and Malaysian companies, focusing on capability enhancement and modernization efforts.





The Indian Defence Secretary congratulated Malaysia on its chairmanship of ASEAN and expressed support for Malaysia's initiatives aimed at promoting regional security and unity, reinforcing India's commitment to ASEAN centrality as part of its Indo-Pacific strategy.





This meeting underscores the growing strategic partnership between India and Malaysia, aiming to foster a stable and prosperous regional order through enhanced defence cooperation.





