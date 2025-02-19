



Shashi Tharoor, the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, recently expressed satisfaction with a briefing provided by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri regarding India's relationship with Bangladesh. During a meeting held on December 11, 2024, Tharoor noted that the briefing was comprehensive and addressed all significant questions raised by committee members.





During the meeting, Tharoor emphasised that the discussion was thorough and comprehensive. He noted that committee members raised numerous questions concerning the Indo-US relationship, reflecting the significance of Modi's visit. While he refrained from disclosing specific details covered in the briefing, he assured that "no stone was left unturned," indicating a deep dive into all pertinent issues related to the bilateral relationship between India and the US.

The Foreign Secretary's briefing also included discussions on other international matters, but these were deferred to future meetings due to the extensive focus on US-India relations. Tharoor highlighted that this dialogue is crucial for understanding and navigating contemporary foreign policy challenges facing India.



The primary focus of the discussion was on the United States, particularly due to Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Washington, D.C. According to Tharoor, the committee members thoroughly questioned the Foreign Secretary on Indo-US relations in light of the Prime Minister's visit, and the Foreign Secretary addressed all the questions. Due to the extensive discussion on the US, briefings on other topics such as Bangladesh, the Emir of Qatar's recent visit, and the Prime Minister's visit to France were postponed to a later meeting.





He highlighted that Misri had just returned from Bangladesh and was able to provide detailed insights into the current situation there, including concerns about violence against minorities and the political landscape following recent developments in the country.





Tharoor remarked, "We had an excellent briefing on Bangladesh," emphasising the thoroughness of the discussion and the active participation of MPs from various parties.





He mentioned that the committee would report to Parliament on these matters in the future, indicating the importance of the issues discussed. The meeting involved 22 out of 30 committee members, showcasing a strong interest in foreign affairs among lawmakers.





