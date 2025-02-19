



The third edition of the India-Egypt Joint Special Forces exercise, CYCLONE-III, is currently taking place at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. This 14-day military drill began on February 10, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude on February 23, 2025.





Key Features of CYCLONE-III





Joint Training Focus: The exercise emphasises various critical skills, including:





Close Quarter Battle (CQB) drills Survival techniques Demolition training Combat medical skills





These high-intensity drills aim to enhance the soldiers' effectiveness in responding to complex operational scenarios, particularly in desert and semi-desert environments.





The training sessions are designed to improve agility, endurance, and precision among troops from both nations, fostering seamless cooperation during real-world combat situations. The exercise culminates in a rigorous 48-hour validation phase, where participants will conduct simulated Counter-Terrorism operations.





CYCLONE-III serves as a platform for showcasing India's indigenous defense capabilities while enhancing diplomatic and military ties between India and Egypt. This collaboration not only strengthens tactical capabilities but also reinforces the strategic partnership focused on counter-terrorism and regional security.





The ongoing exercise highlights the commitment of both nations to operational excellence and their readiness for joint missions in challenging environments.





