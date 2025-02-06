



India is expected to receive the fourth squadron of the Russian S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems by the end of 2025. In 2018, India committed to purchasing five squadrons from Russia for $5.43 billion. Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and related international sanctions, the delivery schedule has experienced delays.





The S-400 Triumf, known as the SA-21 Growler by NATO, is a long-range surface-to-air missile system capable of engaging aircraft, drones, and ballistic and cruise missiles at ranges of up to 400 kilometers.





India has already deployed three squadrons along its borders with Pakistan and China. The first system was delivered in 2021, followed by the second and third in 2022 and 2023. According to current projections, the fourth and fifth squadrons are expected to be delivered by March 2026 and October 2026, respectively. However, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has announced an earlier delivery schedule, stating that the final two squadrons will arrive by 2025.





The S-400 system can track a large number of targets at 600 km and can deploy four different kinds of missiles engaging targets at varying distances. It can destroy aircraft, missiles, and UAVs up to 400 kilometers, from a range of 100 feet to 40,000 feet.





S-400 System Will Enhance India's Aerial Defence Capabilities



The S-400 Triumf missile defence system significantly boosts India's air defence capabilities due to its advanced technology and operational features. The system can counter various aerial threats, including aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and hypersonic weapons, with a range spanning 40 to 400 kilometers. Its mobility allows for rapid deployment, enhancing situational awareness and response capabilities along the China-Pakistan border region.





The S-400 system provides layered coverage through a combination of missiles with different ranges. This concentric defence enables the system to protect large areas and high-value targets from potential attacks. In a recent exercise, the Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased the full integration of the S-400, now called "Sudarshan," where it successfully intercepted a high percentage of enemy aircraft, forcing others to retreat. The IAF believes the S-400 will be a game changer, complementing existing air defence systems and strengthening India's overall air defence.





Agencies







