



Embraer is actively pitching its KC-390 Millennium tactical air transport aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) for their medium transport aircraft requirements. The company will showcase the KC-390 Millennium at Aero India 2025 in Bangalore from February 10 to 14.





The KC-390 is designed to perform a wide range of critical missions, including transporting and dropping cargo and troops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian missions. It can operate on temporary or unpaved runways, such as packed earth, soil, and gravel. The aircraft is configured with air-to-air refuelling equipment and has demonstrated its aerial refuelling capacity as both a tanker and a receiver.





The KC-390 carries more payload (26 tons) compared to other medium-sized military transport aircraft, at a faster speed (470 knots) and over a longer distance. Since entering operation with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019, the KC-390 has achieved high mission completion rates and demonstrated exceptional productivity.





The KC -390 is certified to operate from an altitude of 14,000 ft, fitting the operational requirements at high altitudes in India’s Northern sector. It requires fewer on-demand inspections and maintenance, reducing time on the ground and overall operating costs.





Embraer and Mahindra have announced a collaboration to engage with the Indian Air Force and develop an industrialization plan for the KC-390 project.





KC-390 Millennium's Air-To-Air Refuelling Capability Will Benefit IAF



The KC-390 Millennium's air-to-air refuelling (AAR) capabilities enhance combat effectiveness by extending the range, payload, or endurance of receiver aircraft. It can refuel both fixed and rotary-wing aircraft at speeds from 120 KCAS to 300 KCAS and altitudes from 2,000 ft to 32,000 ft. The KC-390 can also refuel vehicles or forward operating bases on the ground.





Key Features of The KC-390's AAR System