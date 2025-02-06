Embraer Pitches KC-390 Millennium Tanker Variant To India
Embraer is actively pitching its KC-390 Millennium tactical air transport aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) for their medium transport aircraft requirements. The company will showcase the KC-390 Millennium at Aero India 2025 in Bangalore from February 10 to 14.
The KC-390 is designed to perform a wide range of critical missions, including transporting and dropping cargo and troops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian missions. It can operate on temporary or unpaved runways, such as packed earth, soil, and gravel. The aircraft is configured with air-to-air refuelling equipment and has demonstrated its aerial refuelling capacity as both a tanker and a receiver.
The KC-390 carries more payload (26 tons) compared to other medium-sized military transport aircraft, at a faster speed (470 knots) and over a longer distance. Since entering operation with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019, the KC-390 has achieved high mission completion rates and demonstrated exceptional productivity.
The KC -390 is certified to operate from an altitude of 14,000 ft, fitting the operational requirements at high altitudes in India’s Northern sector. It requires fewer on-demand inspections and maintenance, reducing time on the ground and overall operating costs.
Embraer and Mahindra have announced a collaboration to engage with the Indian Air Force and develop an industrialization plan for the KC-390 project.
KC-390 Millennium's Air-To-Air Refuelling Capability Will Benefit IAF
The KC-390 Millennium's air-to-air refuelling (AAR) capabilities enhance combat effectiveness by extending the range, payload, or endurance of receiver aircraft. It can refuel both fixed and rotary-wing aircraft at speeds from 120 KCAS to 300 KCAS and altitudes from 2,000 ft to 32,000 ft. The KC-390 can also refuel vehicles or forward operating bases on the ground.
Key Features of The KC-390's AAR System
Probe-and-Drogue System: The KC-390 uses wing pods that deploy hoses equipped with drogues to transfer fuel to receiver aircraft that have compatible probes.
Fuel Transfer Rate: Each pod can transfer fuel at a rate of up to 400 US GPM (1,500 L per minute).
Refuelling Configurations: The aircraft can be configured for aerial refuelling as a tanker (KC-390) and as a receiver aircraft. As a receiver, refuelling is performed by the pilot with minimal interaction with the tanker.
Fuel Capacity: The KC-390 has a total fuel capacity of 35 tons and can use roll-on/roll-off auxiliary fuel tanks installed in the fuselage to expand its fuel offload capacity.
Flexibility: The refuelling probe can be removed when not needed for receiver refuelling.
What Are The Key Features of The KC-390 Millennium That Align With India's Defence Needs
The Kc-390 Millennium has several key features that align well with India's defence deeds
Versatility and Multi-Mission Capabilities: The KC-390 is designed to perform a wide range of missions, including cargo and troop transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue, aerial refuelling, firefighting, and humanitarian assistance. This versatility aligns well with the diverse needs of the Indian Air Force (IAF).
Operational Capabilities: The KC-390 can operate from temporary or unpaved runways, including packed earth, soil, and gravel. It is also capable of operating in harsh environments, such as high altitudes and hot climates. This is particularly important for India's operational requirements in diverse terrains, including high-altitude areas.
Payload and Performance: The KC-390 can carry a significant payload (up to 26 tons) and has a high top speed of 470 knots. It can also fly further than other medium-sized military cargo aircraft.
Mission Readiness And Reliability: The KC-390 has demonstrated high mission capability rates and completion rates since entering operation with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019. It has a mission capability rate of 93% and a mission completion rate above 99%.
Advanced Technology: The KC-390 is equipped with advanced fly-by-wire technology.
Modernisation of Military Capabilities India seeks to enhance its logistical and strategic mobility, making Embraer’s aircraft a strong contender in its future procurement plans.
