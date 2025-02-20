



RVSAT-1, India's first microbiological nanosatellite, is a student-led mission that aims to study gut bacteria in space to help keep astronauts healthy. The nanosatellite, developed by students at RV College of Engineering in Bangalore, was launched aboard ISRO’s PSLV C-60 in December 2024.





The mission studies the growth of the gut bacterium, Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron, in zero gravity.





The goal is to collect data that will help in space medicine and provide clues for applications on Earth, such as advanced waste recycling systems and combating antibiotic resistance.





The data will also help ISRO find solutions to keep astronauts healthy for long space journeys.





The experiment also incorporated prebiotic supplementation, which could lead to ground breaking insights into maintaining astronaut gut health.





Why Gut Bacteria Matters





Gut bacteria are essential to human health, aiding digestion and boosting the immune system.





Studying their behaviour in microgravity could help scientists develop strategies to keep astronauts healthy during extended space travel.





Engineering of The Nanosatellite





The team had to miniaturize complex laboratory equipment, like incubators and spectrophotometers, into a compact 2-U nanosatellite.





RVSAT-1’s design included a sophisticated microfluidic system and an optical setup to analyze bacterial growth.





The bacterial growth curve is plotted utilizing optical density measurement, giving a quantitative measure of the variation of growth patterns in space.





Before reaching space, RVSAT-1 underwent multiple high-stress tests, including thermal vacuum (T-VAC), vibration, a 1,500g shock test, and electromagnetic interference and compatibility assessments. Each test simulated the harsh environment of space, ensuring the payload could withstand extreme conditions.





The data collected from RVSAT-1 will be analysed and published in a research paper, which will be made available to ISRO, academia, and the broader scientific community.





The study of microbes in microgravity can also advance our understanding of mechanotransduction and potentially enhance the efficiency of terrestrial fermentation processes, which use microbes to produce commercial products such as antibiotics.





Microbes have the ability to adapt and change in space. Some of these changes, like biofilm formation, can impact astronaut health and spacecraft integrity in a negative way, while others, such as a propensity for plastic degradation, can promote self-sufficiency and sustainability in space.





