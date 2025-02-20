



Thales, a French multinational company specializing in aerospace, defence, and digital security, is increasing its focus on India, with plans to expand its engineering staff and increase the amount of Indian content in its solutions.





Thales announced plans to hire over 12,000 employees worldwide in 2023, including over 550 engineers for its engineering centres in Bangalore and Noida, India. CEO Pascale Sourisse stated that Thales plans to double its number of engineers in India in a short time.





Thales is investing in India to leverage the country's large pool of skilled engineers and aims to have 60% Indian content in its solutions. This includes manufacturing, engineering, and support services.





Thales has ECCs in Bengaluru and Noida. The Bangalore centre focuses on software domains such as air traffic management, avionics, and radar software, while the Noida centre focuses on digital identity and security. Thales has expanded its ECC in Bengaluru to support its growth plans.





Thales is committed to the "Make in India" initiative and is working to increase India's role in global markets. The company is building in-country capabilities through local teams and collaborations. Ms. Sourisse said a significant focus on localisation in the aerospace and defence sectors. She emphasised that the ongoing localization efforts in India aim to meet both domestic needs and create opportunities for exports, encapsulating the essence of the "Make in India" initiative, which seeks to bolster manufacturing for both Indian and global markets.





Thales is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its solutions, particularly in systems that rely on sensors and data capture. The company is focusing on developing trustworthy and cyber-secure AI systems for applications in aviation and other fields.





Thales was listed as one of the world’s 100 most innovative companies for the 10th year in a row. The company has a portfolio of 20,000 patents in specialized fields such as quantum technologies, AI, and cybersecurity.





Thales is working to improve the gender balance in its workforce. In 2022, women accounted for 32% of new hires worldwide.





Thales is also focusing on nurturing future talent through internships, with 80 students already joining as interns in 2023.





