

The Zorawar, an advanced light tank developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), is nearing the final stages of its trials. Designed for high-altitude warfare, this 25-ton tank is equipped with a 105mm gun, capable of firing anti-tank guided missiles, and features a remote-controlled weapon station from John Cockerill of Belgium.





The Zorawar boasts advanced protection systems, including composite armour and active protection systems, making it highly survivable in modern combat scenarios. Powered by a Cummins engine, it offers a high power-to-weight ratio, enabling swift manoeuvrability in challenging terrains.





The tank's trials have been successful, with preliminary automotive trials conducted in desert terrain showcasing its performance and accuracy. Currently, the Zorawar is undergoing high-altitude trials in Ladakh, where it has demonstrated its ability to operate effectively at elevations over 4,200 meters.





The Indian Army plans to deploy the Zorawar in regions like Ladakh, where its amphibious capabilities and ability to launch drones will be crucial. The tank is expected to be inducted into the Indian Army by 2027, marking a significant milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence technology.





The Zorawar's advanced features, including its state-of-the-art turret and integration with AI and surveillance drones, position it as a formidable asset for modern warfare.





Its ability to operate in diverse environments, from mountainous regions to urban settings, makes it a versatile weapon system for the Indian military.





As the trials near completion, the Zorawar is poised to become a key component of India's defence strategy, particularly along its borders with China.





What Makes The Zorawar's Turret The Best In The World





The Zorawar's turret is considered among the best in the world due to its advanced design and technology, which is a result of a joint collaboration between India and Belgium.





The turret is being manufactured by John Cockerill Defence (JCD), a leading turret-making company, in partnership with Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics (EPH) in India. This collaboration brings together cutting-edge technology from Belgium with Indian manufacturing capabilities, creating a state-of-the-art turret that enhances the Zorawar's combat effectiveness.





The turret's advanced features include its ability to house a 105mm gun capable of firing anti-tank guided missiles, providing superior firepower against armoured vehicles and enemy tanks.





Additionally, the turret's design allows for integration with advanced systems such as surveillance drones and loitering munitions, enhancing situational awareness and targeting capabilities. The joint venture aims not only to supply turrets for the Indian Army but also to export them globally, underscoring the turret's international appeal and quality.





Overall, the combination of advanced technology, strategic partnership, and integration with modern combat systems makes the Zorawar's turret stand out as one of the best in the world.





